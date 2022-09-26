AXEL Self Reported Market Cap Tops $131.82 Million (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One AXEL coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular exchanges. AXEL has a market capitalization of $131.82 million and approximately $23,738.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXEL has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AXEL was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 778,702,260 coins. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AXEL is www.axel.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities.AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain.AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent.”

