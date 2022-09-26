Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 48 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $258.53. The company had a trading volume of 33,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $256.20 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.74 and a 200-day moving average of $299.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

