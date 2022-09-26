Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 25,007 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 306.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.06. 18,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,639. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

