Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.14% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $3.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

