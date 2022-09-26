Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $166,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,654,637. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

