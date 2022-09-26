Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $5.17 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 720,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,428,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

