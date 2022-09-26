Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Appian were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 167,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,474. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Appian in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

