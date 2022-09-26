Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,016 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $13,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 496,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,218 shares during the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $15.49. 8,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,125. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

