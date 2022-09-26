Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 190 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after buying an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,404,000 after buying an additional 211,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Leidos by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after buying an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after buying an additional 320,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Leidos stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,923. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

