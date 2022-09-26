Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,705. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.