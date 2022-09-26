Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.55.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.98. 8,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

