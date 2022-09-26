Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 87,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,396,704 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Stories

