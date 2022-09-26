Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.12 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.26 ($0.09). Approximately 85,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,647,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.39 ($0.09).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.08. The company has a market cap of £77.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.44.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

