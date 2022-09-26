Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group comprises 2.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 179,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $13.50. 516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.86. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 19.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

