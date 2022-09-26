Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.88

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 824362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,738,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,333,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 231.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.