Barclays Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $136.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NYSE DRI opened at $122.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $160.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

