Barclays Trims Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Target Price to GBX 100

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBOX. Shore Capital raised shares of Tritax EuroBox to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 152.50 ($1.84).

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.82) on Friday. Tritax EuroBox has a 12-month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.60 ($1.43). The company has a market cap of £285.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr purchased 113,131 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr purchased 113,131 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). Also, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 2,646 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

