Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.74. 6,414,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,900,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

