Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 115 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.14. 1,034,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average is $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
