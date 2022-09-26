Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 3.0% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 40,324,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,646,992. The company has a market cap of $249.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

