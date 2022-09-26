Beam Hits Market Cap of $12.70 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00303128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00110409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00073467 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

