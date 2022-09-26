Bender Robert & Associates Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 2.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.27. 122,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,627. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $374.36 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.