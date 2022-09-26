Bender Robert & Associates Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 3.9% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.42. 46,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,002. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

