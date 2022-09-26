Bender Robert & Associates Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 507,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

