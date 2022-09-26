Bender Robert & Associates Sells 345 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $123,776,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $214.76. 91,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

