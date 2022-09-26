Bender Robert & Associates Takes $291,000 Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Evolus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,022 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evolus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $13,792,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $10,249,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOLS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,350. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 107.14% and a negative net margin of 59.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,918.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,328,652 shares in the company, valued at $75,265,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Hayman purchased 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,967 shares of company stock worth $153,887 and sold 114,300 shares worth $1,253,957. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

