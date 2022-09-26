Bender Robert & Associates Takes $30,000 Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.74. 3,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.