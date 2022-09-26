Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Trading Up 4.6%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 36,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 976,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.