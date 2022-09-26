Berenberg Bank Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 750

Informa (LON:INFGet Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 666.60 ($8.05).

Informa Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 521.60 ($6.30) on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 565.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3,477.33.

Informa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Informa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Informa (LON:INF)

