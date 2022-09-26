Berenberg Bank Boosts Informa (LON:INF) Price Target to GBX 750

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INF. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 666.60 ($8.05).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 521.60 ($6.30) on Friday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 567.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 565.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 3,477.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

