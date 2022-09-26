Berenberg Bank Cuts Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Price Target to GBX 110

Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SUPIF remained flat at 1.10 during trading hours on Monday. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of 1.10 and a 52 week high of 1.10.

