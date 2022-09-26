Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Relx in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,825 ($34.13) target price on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Relx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,554.38 ($30.86).

Relx Trading Up 0.5 %

REL opened at GBX 2,182 ($26.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,693.83. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,328.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,302.63.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

