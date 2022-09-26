Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.19% of Berry Global Group worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.40. 1,250,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,679. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

