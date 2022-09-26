Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.55

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 158820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.47.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.