Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 756 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

TXN stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.58. 80,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,286. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.