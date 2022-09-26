Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 83,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,389. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.45 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.