Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.69. 94,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.94. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

