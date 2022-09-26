Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 82,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

