Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.58. 19,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $230.62 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average is $253.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

