Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,273 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 15,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.51. 241,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,379. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.28 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.