Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.15. 146,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

