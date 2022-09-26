Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,885. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $130.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.