BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.34% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth $209,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.