Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.52

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 8605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$64.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93.
Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Activity
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.
