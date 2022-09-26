Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.19. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 27,048 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 89.65% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

