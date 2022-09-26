Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $102.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.87.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

