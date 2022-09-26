Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Trading Down 7.7%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 107,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,686,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 760.08%.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

