BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.07

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 10102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 170,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

