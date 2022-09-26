Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Broadcom stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,061. The stock has a market cap of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.00 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.99 and a 200 day moving average of $546.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

