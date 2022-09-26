Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Price Target at $422.50

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRRY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.19%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

