Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $175.10

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.45.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 450.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 99,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $155.18 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

